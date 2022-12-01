Merging galaxies captured by James Webb telescope

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captured images of two merging galaxies in a place far, far...
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captured images of two merging galaxies in a place far, far away.(NASA/ESA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The James Webb Space Telescope captured an out-of-this-world image of two galaxies merging.

The merging takes place about 500 million light years from Earth in the Delphinus constellation.

NASA officials said the swirling shape made by the galaxies came as they started to unite, disturbing their individual shapes.

The dots of light seen in the background are other distant galaxies.

Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron saw the image during a visit to NASA Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
UPDATE: KSP releases details on fatal collision in Barren County
Accident
First responders working wreck on northbound I-65 involving 2 semi trucks
Contestant Elizabeth Rhodes, baking process, as seen on Holiday Baking Championship Gingerbread...
Bowling Green native wins Food Network show, crafts ‘small-town Kentucky’ gingerbread parade
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Two Kentucky teens have been arrested for a Nashville murder
Bowling Green, Franklin teens arrested in Nashville murder

Latest News

A video shared by the restaurant chain shows Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves introducing...
Chevy Chase recreates iconic scene from ‘Christmas Vacation’ at Raising Cane’s
A school bus crash sent children to the hospital in New Hempstead, New York, on Thursday.
School bus with children aboard crashes into New York home
Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry greets fans at the All-Star FanFest in Washington,...
Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, dies at 84
Chevy Chase recreates iconic scene from ‘Christmas Vacation’ at Raising Cane’s
The jumper’s parachute got caught in the crags of the cliff, halting the decent and trapping...
BASE jumper slams into rocks, dangles off cliff by parachute