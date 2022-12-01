Ohio County Sheriff’s Office arrest woman for drug operation in her house

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman was arrested by the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force on drug charges.

Officials say authorities executed a search warrant at an apartment on 405 West 2nd Street at Beaver Dam, where detectives found Selina Hamilton inside the residence.

Hamilton had an outstanding indictment warrant for tracking methamphetamine, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Over the past several months, officials say undercover officers purchased methamphetamine from Hamilton from the apartment.

She was arrested and is currently charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess.

Following the investigation, authorities left a note on Hamilton’s apartment door, and the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office stated on Facebook that the apartment is now “closed for business.”

Police posted note on Hamilton's apartment door regarding investigation (Ohio County Sheriff's Office)

