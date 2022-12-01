Road closure planned for wreck reconstruction in Barren County
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management have announced they plan to close part of North Jackson Highway after an accident on Wednesday.
The closure will happen at 11:30 a.m. will allow the Kentucky State Police to conduct a daylight reconstruction and a drone flight of the scene can be conducted.
Drivers are asked to continue to use Goodnight Road as a detour. The closure is expected to take an hour.
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.