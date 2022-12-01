Road closure planned for wreck reconstruction in Barren County

North Jackson Highway in Barren County will be closed for an hour on Dec. 1 for wreck...
North Jackson Highway in Barren County will be closed for an hour on Dec. 1 for wreck reconstruction(AP)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management have announced they plan to close part of North Jackson Highway after an accident on Wednesday.

The closure will happen at 11:30 a.m. will allow the Kentucky State Police to conduct a daylight reconstruction and a drone flight of the scene can be conducted.

Drivers are asked to continue to use Goodnight Road as a detour. The closure is expected to take an hour.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
UPDATE: KSP releases details on fatal collision in Barren County
Accident
First responders working wreck on northbound I-65 involving 2 semi trucks
Contestant Elizabeth Rhodes, baking process, as seen on Holiday Baking Championship Gingerbread...
Bowling Green native wins Food Network show, crafts ‘small-town Kentucky’ gingerbread parade
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Two Kentucky teens have been arrested for a Nashville murder
Bowling Green, Franklin teens arrested in Nashville murder

Latest News

Tennessee Freeway, Nashville
TDOT halts lane closures during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period
Road closure on Nov. 4
Exit ramp on Interstate 165 and Russellville Road to be closed Nov. 4
Road work graphic.
Russellville Road exit ramp on I-165 to temporarily close Nov. 4
Road work (gfx)
Resurfacing project expected to begin on the U.S. 31-W Bypass tonight