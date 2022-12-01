BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We stay dry and cold through Thursday. Expect highs only in the 40s Thursday afternoon, even with wall-to-wall sunshine. A few high clouds move in Thursday night, but no rain is expected.

Sunny but COLD today

Clouds increase heading into Friday, and so does the south breeze, which may gust to near 30 mph at times Friday afternoon! A few showers are possible late Friday with rain and a few rumbles of thunder from our next system Friday night. At this time, it appears most if not all rain from this front moves out in time for Bowling Green’s Christmas Parade Saturday morning (9:30am). We look dry for all other Christmas parades Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 47. Low 29. Low NE at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers possible late. High 58. Low 47. Winds S at 17 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: AM showers, then becoming mostly sunny. High 55. Low 30. Winds W at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 54

Normal Low: 34

Record High Today: 76 (2006)

Record Low Today: 4 (1929)

Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.

Sunset: 4:40 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.99 (-0.75″)

So Far This Year: 39.54″ (-6.08″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

