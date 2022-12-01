VIDEO: Hometown Holiday Bazaar being held at Franklin First UMC Saturday, Dec. 3rd

Catherine Webster and Hannah Meador talk with Allie about the upcoming Bazaar and the types of vendors that they will be hosting at the event.
By Lauren McCally
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hometown Holiday Bazaar hosted by Simpson County 4-H will be taking place this Saturday, December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

There will be 25 different vendors from all over the state.

“We’ll have woodworking there’s going to be holiday decor,” Catherine Webster, an Extension Agent for Simpson County Youth Development said, “We’ll have pecans, knives, Christmas ornaments, blankets, and we have a vendor that’s going to have those there will have hand-sewn items. So really just a little bit of everything for the home for gifts.”

There is also a Christmas parade scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

The Bazaar will start at 10 a.m. and go to 3:30 p.m. It will be at the Franklin First UMC located at 107 N College St.

There is also a Christmas parade scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
There is also a Christmas parade scheduled to start at 4 p.m.(WBKO)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
UPDATE: KSP releases details on fatal collision in Barren County
Accident
First responders working wreck on northbound I-65 involving 2 semi trucks
Contestant Elizabeth Rhodes, baking process, as seen on Holiday Baking Championship Gingerbread...
Bowling Green native wins Food Network show, crafts ‘small-town Kentucky’ gingerbread parade
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Two Kentucky teens have been arrested for a Nashville murder
Bowling Green, Franklin teens arrested in Nashville murder

Latest News

Hometown Holiday
Hometown Holiday Bazaar being held at Franklin First UMC this Saturday, Dec. 3rd
South Central Bank 3 Degree Recipient: Boys & Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County
South Central Bank 3 Degree Recipient: Boys & Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County
'Horses of Hope' to be featured in Lexington to raise money for tornado victims
'Horses of Hope' to be featured in Lexington to raise money for tornado victims
Fountain Square Park lights for Lights up BG.
Workers prepare Christmas lights for Bowling Green’s ‘Downtown Lights Up’