VIDEO: Hometown Holiday Bazaar being held at Franklin First UMC Saturday, Dec. 3rd

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hometown Holiday Bazaar hosted by Simpson County 4-H will be taking place this Saturday, December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

There will be 25 different vendors from all over the state.

“We’ll have woodworking there’s going to be holiday decor,” Catherine Webster, an Extension Agent for Simpson County Youth Development said, “We’ll have pecans, knives, Christmas ornaments, blankets, and we have a vendor that’s going to have those there will have hand-sewn items. So really just a little bit of everything for the home for gifts.”

There is also a Christmas parade scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

The Bazaar will start at 10 a.m. and go to 3:30 p.m. It will be at the Franklin First UMC located at 107 N College St.

