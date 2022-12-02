Barren County Judicial Center set to begin design phase

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - In 2020, the state granted Barren County $32 million to build a new Judicial Center.

The 50,000-square-foot, Barren County Judicial Center will take the place of Dollar General and the Glasgow Water Company on West Main Street in Glasgow.

Micheal Hale, Barren County Judge-Executive, said the project is taking much longer than he anticipated.

“There is still a process, and we are behind on this process. We should have already had this project in the design phase,” said Hale.

“For whatever reason, I am not sure, but I do know this project should be at the end of the design phase. We are just going into the design phase now.”

Hale also said that the grant they received from the state may not be enough because of the impacts of inflation over the last couple of years.

“This project has probably increased by about 25% or more because of the cost of materials and inflation,” said Hale.

“Another frustration that I have had is some of the pushback from the community saying we need to build it,” said Hale. “We need to move on with it because things are only going to get higher as we go.”

The project development board has placed a deadline on property closings for Dec. 12, including some properties owned by the city of Glasgow, the Glasgow Water Company, and Dollar General.

Hale said the design phase of this project will last at least six months, with meetings every couple of weeks among the project development board. Construction is set to begin soon, but it will take a couple of years before it is officially complete.

