Barren County Schools will be closed Dec. 5-6 due to illness

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Schools announced they will be closed Monday Dec. 5 and Tuesday Dec. 6 due to widespread illness.

In a Facebook post, officials say they will move to Non-Traditional-Instruction for those two days, as students recover.

“We hope that the weekend plus the two NTI days will allow enough time and distance for students to recover,” Barren County Schools stated on Facebook.

They also said teachers will be communicating with students and parents regarding assignments and expectations Monday and Tuesday.

