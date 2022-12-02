Blustery, colder, but DRY for Christmas parades Saturday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday brought breezy, warmer conditions back to South-Central KY. It also brought showers back to the area. Rain will continue off-and-on into Friday night with gusty winds at times.

Unsettled weather dominates next week

Showers are likely through the night as a frontal system moves through. Rain showers should push out of our viewing area just in time for all Christmas parades Saturday! It will be blustery and colder, however, as NW winds take over. Daytime readings will be in the 40s Saturday before settling into the 30s Saturday evening. Dress in layers if you will be attending or participating in any of this weekend’s parades.

Our best shot at some widespread rain comes Monday evening into Tuesday as our weekend front drifts northward and stalls. Waves of low pressure moving along this system will bring periodic showers to the region through much of next week. We could pick up as much as 1″-3″ of rain between Monday and Friday, which would put a nice dent in our drought! Temps will be mild through mid-week before trending colder down the stretch.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Few AM showers, then becoming mostly sunny. Turning colder. AM High 58, temps falling into the 40s. Low 28. Winds NW at 12 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold. High 45. Low 31. Winds SE at 8 mph.

MONDAY: Showers likely. High 55. Low 49. Winds SW at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 60

Today’s Low: 28

Normal High: 53

Normal Low: 34

Record High: 76 (1982)

Record Low: 10 (1877)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: T (-0.30″)

Yearly Precip: 39.59″ (-6.48″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:42 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 17)

