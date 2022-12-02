Med Center’s Charity Ball raises record amount for Community Clinic and The Dental Clinic

Med Center Charity Ball brings in record amount.
Med Center Charity Ball brings in record amount.
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health’s Charity Ball “Ball of the Year” raised nearly $400,000 this year.

With more than 700 guests in attendance, a record amount of more than $385,000 was raised for The Community Clinic and The Dental Clinic. The Clinics provide dental and medical services to those who cannot afford these services on their own or need help during trying times.

The funds also go to help support the hospitality house, which provides a free place to stay for people visiting loved ones, and it also supports the NICU.

“We just wanted to say thank you to everyone who attended the Ball, purchased raffle tickets, made a donation, or purchased an auction item! Through your generosity, Med Center Health is able to further its mission of caring for people and improving the quality of life in the communities we serve,” said Jake Hook with Med Center Health.

