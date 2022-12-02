BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Friday! Temperatures this morning will flirt with the 40s, with cloudy and windy conditions expected later.

Cloudy and windy today before showers arrive tonight!

Winds could gust up to 30-40mph at times through the morning and afternoon. Expect highs to make it to the mid 50s later. Showers are expected later tonight and into the overnight. Rain showers should push out of our viewing area just in time for the parades here in Bowling Green and Glasgow! Temperatures through the weekend will flirt with the upper 40s and 50s. Our best shot at some widespread rain comes Monday evening into Tuesday, with spotty showers remaining through the second half of the work week. Afternoon temperatures are expected to be cooler and in the 40s by then.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers likely at night. High 56. Low 50. Winds S at 17 mph, gusts to 30-40 mph.

SATURDAY: Few AM showers, then becoming mostly sunny. Turning cooler. AM High 58, temps falling into the 40s. Low 28. Winds NW at 12 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers possible toward evening. High 48. Low 37. Winds SE at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 54

Normal Low: 34

Record High Today: 76 (2006)

Record Low Today: 4 (1929)

Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.

Sunset: 4:40 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.99 (-0.75″)

So Far This Year: 39.54″ (-6.08″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.