Darius Rucker, Halfway to Hazard set 2023 concert date at Ky. Horse Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Country music star Darius Rucker and Eastern Kentucky’s own Halfway to Hazard are scheduled to perform at SHOWdown LEX.

The concert is slated for Oct. 13, 2023 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.

$2 from each ticket sold will benefit Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 2.

