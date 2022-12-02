Fallen firefighters honored with memorial at Fire Station 7

By Sarah Walters
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fire Station Seven in Bowling Green is the new home to a memorial for fallen firefighters.

The monument is a year and a half in the making, built by fellow firefighters during free time and even on days off.

While the monument does pay tribute to fallen officers who have served Bowling Green and Warren County, Bowling Green Fire Chief Justin Brooks hopes all certified firefighters will come and visit.

“This place today becomes sacred. Sacred ground for the profession of firefighting, a place to remember to reflect and honor those who have come before us,” Brooks said. “We continue to do our part and keep their legacy a lasting memory.”

The dedication of the memorial was concluded by the traditional ringing of the bell.

The ceremony is usually done during full honors funerals but was used to announce the final call of duty for the fallen heroes.

