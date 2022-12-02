Sec. of State Michael Adams announces 2022 Student Essay and Slogan contest

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Secretary of State Michael Adams has announced his Office’s 2022 essay contest for students in grades 9-12, and slogan contest for students in grades 6-8.

The winners will receive prizes and be honored in a public ceremony.

The essay question posed to high schoolers is, “What can Kentucky do to recruit more poll workers?”

Students should limit their essays to 1,000 words.

The slogan contest invites middle school students to suggest a slogan to promote poll worker recruitment.

“To open the polls, we need poll workers. My twin challenges as Secretary of State are to ensure smooth elections and to enhance civic knowledge and participation, and this contest supports both missions,” Adams said.

Whether submitted electronically or by mail, all entries must be received by the Secretary of State’s Office by 5 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

Learn more at https://www.sos.ky.gov/sos-office/Pages/essayslogan.aspx.

