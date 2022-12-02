Monroe Co. Schools close for the week due to heavy sickness

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Each September to April, medical professionals can expect the flu season to be at its peak.

But this year is different, due to two more virus outbreaks on top of an already tough flu season.

The ‘Tripledemic’ consists of cases of the flu, coronavirus, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus also known as RSV.

So far, this viral outbreak has hit Kentucky hard, especially after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Monroe County Schools have seen the fore comings first-hand, as all five of their schools have closed down for the rest of the week.

“So, with RSV in adults and in older children it’s just a mild virus, so we don’t worry about that because of the fact that they can clear their own secretions or blow their nose. The problem is that it’s so contagious and by being around other people, you’re spreading it, so that’s why schools tend to close if they have a lot of cases. It’s not necessarily about the severity of it,” said primary care physician, Dr. Noma Moyo-Peters.

The three elementary schools, one middle, and one high school were in session at the beginning of the week, but after being at only 88% attendance Monday and 86% on Tuesday, officials decided it would be in the best interest of the students and teachers to take on the rest of the week on from the comfort of their homes.

Wednesday and Thursday students participated in non-traditional learning whether that be through Google classrooms or take-home packets.

Friday there will be no school in person or online, but the schools will be using their makeup day originally scheduled for January 2nd.

Dr. Noma Moyo-Peters, a family care physician at the Medical Center Health Primary Care Franklin, explains that the ‘Tripledemic’ is not as much severe, as it is contagious.

“They can’t cough it up. You can’t tell a little kid, ‘cough to clear it,’” said Moyo-Peters.

The physician goes on to explain that the best treatment for the Coronavirus and RSV is what she calls supportive care, like drinking fluids and getting rest since there are no medications made to specifically treat RSV and the coronavirus.

“With the COVID and Flu especially, a lot of people have a lot of fatigue, so allowing yourself to rest, rest as much as you can because you’re allowing your body to heal itself with them being viruses,” said Moyo-Peters.

Moyo-Peters says it is important to get tested if you are feeling under the weather to know the best way to treat you since the flu can be treated with Tamiflu and Xofluza.

