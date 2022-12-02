National Corvette Museum appoints Buchanon, Murphy to board of directors

The National Corvette Museum is pleased to announce the appointment of Judge Mike Buchanon to its board of directors for the 2023-2025 term. The museum is also pleased to announce the reappointment of Deb Murphy to the board of directors as President of the National Council of Corvette Clubs.(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Dec. 2, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Corvette Museum has announced the appointment of Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon and reappointed Deb Murphy to its board of directors for the 2023-2025 term.

Buchanon served as Warren County Judge-Executive for almost three decades, from 1993 to 2022.

Buchanon has been an advocate for the National Corvette Museum since the museum’s inception and has long been committed to elevating the Corvette’s significance in Kentucky.

Murphy begins her second term on the National Corvette Museum’s board of directors, a position she occupies as President of the National Council of Corvette Clubs.

Murphy previously served on the National Corvette Museum Board of Directors from 1997 to 2002.

Murphy joined the National Council of Corvette Clubs in 1975 and has served in multiple leadership roles within the organization.

