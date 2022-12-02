The ‘Twas the night before Christmas pageant’ will benefit those in need

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tim Allen, President of SOKY Patriots Inc., and Brittany Smith, Team Member, SOKY Patriots Inc. Miss USA STAR appeared on Midday with Kelly Austin to talk about their next fundraiser.

SOKY Patriots are an organization that helps those in need and they plan to have a pageant this time around.

The “Twas the night before Christmas” pageant is on Dec. 10 and is a qualifier for Kentucky Festivals 2023 State Pageant.

The pageant will take place in the Warren East High School auditorium.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. with the opening celebration at 10 a.m.

For more information call Tim Allen at 270-535-9161.

Send registration form requests to sokypatriots.com

Visit sokypatriots.org for information on the programs served by the SOKY Patriots and how you can help.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.