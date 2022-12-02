VIDEO: Deck the Halls of Highland returns for annual fundraising event at Highland Elementary Dec. 3

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Deck the Halls of Highland will be returning to Highland Elementary this Saturday, December 3.

The event will be held at Highland Elementary school located at 164 Scottie Drive. It will feature a pancake breakfast, starting at 8 a.m., photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, kid-friendly games, a silent auction, and a vendor marketplace for Christmas shopping.

“$3 for a punch card and to get eight punches, or two for five...”, Assistant Principal Jeremy McGinty said, “We will have golfing, fishing...cake walks.”

Game punch cards and breakfast tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door on the day of the event.

This event is a fundraiser for the school’s PTO and any funds raised will go back to the students.

