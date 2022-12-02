Wind picks up Friday, showers for Friday night

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - December started quiet but cold Thursday! We’ll warm back up Friday ahead of our next front, one that will bring showers to the region Friday night.

Warming up Friday

Friday looks milder thanks to south winds increasing throughout the day. Clouds also increase ahead of a system which will bring us showers Friday night. The front clears the region around daybreak Saturday, with the rest of the day looking DRY for Christmas parades! It will be blustery and chilly Saturday, though, so dress in layers if you plan to watch or participate in any of the parades this weekend.

From Sunday night through Wednesday, we’ll have periodic chances for rain. This is due to a frontal boundary that will be positioned over or close to the area into much of next week. This would be beneficial rain, with most models indicating anywhere from 1-3″ of rain before we dry out late next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers likely at night. High 56. Low 50. Winds S at 17 mph, gusts to 30-40 mph.

SATURDAY: Few AM showers, then becoming mostly sunny. Turning cooler. AM High 58, temps falling into the 40s. Low 28. Winds NW at 12 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers possible toward evening. High 48. Low 37. Winds SE at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 46

Today’s Low: 22

Normal High: 53

Normal Low: 34

Record High: 71 (1933)

Record Low: 14 (1964)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.15″)

Yearly Precip: 39.59″ (-6.33″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 13)

