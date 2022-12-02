WKU beats Bowling Green in first round of NCAA Volleyball Tournament and makes program history

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Volleyball beat Bowling Green (25-20, 25-23,25-20) to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament tomorrow night and claims the program’s 1000th win.

Paige Briggs led with 10 kills and four aces. Katie Isenbarger followed with 10 kills and seven blocks and Lauren Matthews finished with 10 kills.

These two teams are no strange foes to each other, facing off early at the beginning of this season which ended in a heavily contested 3-1 win for the Hilltoppers. But these teams are not the same teams that they were in September.

WKU took an early 6-3 lead before the Falcons were able to find a way and take its own three-point lead halfway through the set. WKU was able to take the lead after being the first team to 15 points, forcing a media timeout. From there it was all red and white.

WKU went on a 6-3 run to close out the first set 25-20, taking the early advantage.

The Falcons said they weren’t gonna make it easy for WKU, as Bowling Green got off to a hot start in the second set, going up 9-4, forcing WKU to call its first timeout of the game.

WKU would battle back and tie it up at 12 and from there it would be even most of the way. Neither team could pull ahead of the other until a block from Isenbarger started a huge run that gave WKU a five-point lead and forced the Falcons to use both of its timeouts. That run would include multiple service aces from Paige Briggs.

BGSU would try to make a comeback but the run by the Hilltoppers was too much to overcome as WKU won the second set 25-23.

In the third set, it looked like the Falcons found a new motor. While WKU kept it close, the Falcons had momentum and control. Bowling Green had a 17-16 lead before Jennifer Rush was subbed in and changed the momentum immediately.

The Hilltopper block party began.

WKU had five straight blocks, followed by an ace that turned the tide for WKU. The Hilltoppers ended the set with a 10-3 run, making it 25-20, game, set, match.

WKU will return to the court tomorrow night against Kentucky. The match is set to get started at 6 p.m. CT.

