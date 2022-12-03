Bowling Green kicks off Christmas season with “Downtown Lights Up”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is officially a winter wonderland in Downtown Bowling Green as Fountain Square Park was lit up with over 100,000 Christmas lights.

It was a night filled with food trucks, bright lights, and comradery amongst the residents of Bowling Green.

Telia Butler, the Downtown Development Coordinator for the City of Bowling Green and native of Bowling Green, said seeing this big of a turnout to spread holiday cheer is something that may not have been possible in years past.

“You know, I am a Bowling Green native. I was born and raised here. There was a time when there was not a whole lot to do in downtown 20 years ago, so seeing everyone come back to downtown is really heartwarming,” said Butler.

If you were unable to attend the lighting of Downtown Bowling Green, there will be plenty more Christmas-themed events happening in Bowling Green during the holiday season. For more information, you can visit the City of Bowling Green’s website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.