Friday Night Hoops, 12-2-22

By Lauren Floyd
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As we near the tail end of crossover season, we aren’t taking a deep dive into Courtside just yet; however, there were many girls’ and boys’ high school basketball games that took place and WBKO Sports had to join in on the action.

Boys

Final

Warren East 74

Logan County 40

Final

Russell County 61

Greenwood 64

Girls

Final

Warren East 39

Logan County 53

Final

Apollo 36

South Warren 43

Latest News

WKU falls to Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament
Butler County boys basketball defeats Metcalfe County 87-57
WKU sweeps Bowling Green to advance in the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament
