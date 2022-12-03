KSP puts on 12th annual Cram the Cruiser holiday food drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -All across Kentucky today, Kentucky State Police worked together in an effort to ‘Cram the Cruiser.’

From 10a.m. to 4p.m., sixteen different Kentucky State Police posts spread across Kentucky to collect non-perishable items for their holiday food drive.

‘Cram the Cruiser’ has been designed to support families in need throughout the commonwealth for the past twelve years.

In Bowling Green, KSP Post 3 set up their cruiser and trailer at Sam’s Club off of Ken Bale Blvd.

“When you talk about cold weather coming, we want to make sure that all the food banks in this area in our community are full of food and this is our way to kind of give back. We collect non-perishable food items and then we deliver them to schools to food banks to churches. We do great here. People come in and people are really generous, so you know, they’re wanting to help out and I think that people are just looking for an avenue to be able to help, and we can provide that avenue,” said Trooper Daniel Priddy with KSP post 3.

The generosity of Kentuckians overshot the original goal of filling the cruiser to where they eventually had to get a trailer to fill as well.

“Well actually, we surpassed that a few years ago. We bring a trailer with us now. We want to pack the cruiser but we want to pack the trailer as well,” said Priddy.

If you couldn’t make it out today to donate food by 4p.m., Trooper Priddy says it’s never too late to donate.

You can visit any Kentucky State Police post or visit post 3 here in Bowling Green at 3119 Nashville Road.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.