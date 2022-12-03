Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office looking for murder suspect

Deputies in Laurel County are searching for 56-year-old Bailey Smith, who is accused of murder.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sheriff’s deputies in one Southern Kentucky county are on the lookout for a man they say murdered another man Friday afternoon.

Laurel County deputies are searching for 56-year-old Bailey Smith from East Bernstadt.

Deputies say an argument between Smith and another man led to a shooting that left the other man dead on Old Crab Orchard Road just after 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. A murder warrant was issued for Smith following the shooting.

The identity of the man who was killed has not been released.

Deputies say Smith left the scene with a pistol and has not been found; he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information or know Smith’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 911, call (606) 864-6600, use the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department app, or send a message to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

