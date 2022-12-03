Teen Angel puts on 12th annual Donation Blast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Around this time of year there are so many toy drives for children to have the best Christmas possible, but with those events in the limelight, teens in need could be overlooked.

For it’s 12th year in a row, Teen Angel has worked to keep that from happening by hosting their annual ‘donation blast.’

“A lot of the programs that supply Christmas gifts for families in need age out at 12. So, you have kids who are 13, 14 years old, you know, these are still children. I think we, not only give them a joyful Christmas morning, but we help make a difference in how their lives go for the rest of the year because they really just get things that they need,” said Cindy Crocker with Crocker Law Firm.

Friday from 6a.m. to 4p.m. volunteers stood outside of the Starbucks off Scottsville Road collecting donations.

“In the past few years, there’s been so many families struggling, and our list has gotten longer. Every year we come out here, and I’m like ‘are we going to be able to serve all these kids?’ The generosity always matches the need every year. We have never, in twelve years of doing this, not been able to buy Christmas for every single child on that list,” said Crocker.

The event has been sponsored by Crocker Law Firm for the past 12 years...

“I think the second year we did this, a man came in and he came over and gave me a check for $50 and he had come from quite a ways away and he said listen I don’t have a lot but I’m so thankful you’re doing this because I was that kid who everyone had presents but me and I just love that you’re making it so that doesn’t happen to other kids,” said Crocker.

Each year the firm matches the individual donations raised that day to purchase gifts for teens from warren county public schools and the bowling green independent school district.

Last year, from donations alone, they matched $14,410.24 for a total of $28,820.48 raised, and due to the generosity of the community, no teen has been left behind.

