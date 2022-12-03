Three more UK football players to transfer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three more University of Kentucky football players will enter the transfer portal, according to reports.

Wide receivers Chris Lewis and Tae Tae Crumes along with tight end Keaton Upshaw each announced Friday that they will enter the transfer portal when it opens on Monday.

The entry of these three players brings the total of UK wide receivers and tight ends with intention to transfer up to six.

