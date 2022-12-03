WKU falls to Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky sweeps WKU (25-17, 25-16, 25-21) ending the Hilltoppers’ season and advances to the sweet 16.

Paige Briggs led the way with 10 kills and seven digs. Lauren Matthews had nine kills. Katie Isenbarger had five kills and four blocks.

There was one change in the starting lineup with Cam Mosley stepping in at Libero for Abby Schaefer. Schaefer was one of the players who has been dealing with injuries throughout the week.

When WKU and UK play each other there is always some historical meaning to it. Whether it’s an all time comeback, a sweet 16 meeting on the way to a national championship, this time it’s the last game in a Hilltopper uniform for Lauren Matthews and Katie Isenbarger.

The Hilltoppers came to play in the first set, matching point for point before the wildcats went on a 5-1 run to force the first WKU timeout of the set.

WKU has been great at attacking opposing teams off of the serve but this time, it was on the other side of that gameplay. UK had five aces in the first set. Kentucky went on a 5-2 run to end the first set, 25-17, with a kill from Azhani Tealer.

The Wildcats came in with a game plan and stuck to it, with nearly every serve seeming to target Mosley and not allowing the Hilltopper offense to develop.

In the second set, the Wildcats dominated after the first eight combined points. The length of the cats front line grew to be a huge problem whether it came to attacking or blocking. UK went on multiple runs that WKU just couldn’t recover from including a 10-6 run at the end securing the second set 25-16 off a service error from Callie Bauer

The third set started with some Hilltopper red fire. WKU got off to a hot 4-0 start and even were up by six points. But after a Kentucky timeout, the wildcats settled down on offense and used it’s height advantage to take the lead halfway through the set and never looked back.

WKU scored the most points it did all night in the third set, totaling 21, but fell short 25-21.

WKU finishes the season 29-4.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.