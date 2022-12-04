Bowling Green parade plans to reschedule after cancelling due to alleged shooting threat

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The alleged shooting threat made toward several civil rights groups on Saturday Dec. 3 caused a ripple effect among many Bowling Green events that day, including the annual Bowling Green Jaycee’s Christmas Parade.

“I knew at one o’clock this morning it wasn’t going to happen, but it was just a matter of going through the steps and the process of getting everyone on the same page,” said Parade Chair, Mary-John Carmon.

Out of an abundance of precaution, organizers with the Christmas parade decided to cancel the event that was originally set to begin around 9:30a.m.

“If a storm rolls in you’re going to have to move it. That’s something that you can kind of plan for and you’re watching the weather and you just expect it. This is obviously not something that you expect to have to do,” said Carmon.

As chairman for thirty years, Mary-John Carmon says that parade organizers were made aware of the armed civil rights protest long before it happened and had been keeping close contact with BGPD just in case anything from the protest changed the outcome of the parade-goer’s safety.

“My primary concern is that everyone is safe,” said Carmon.

The chairman said that she did the best she could to get the word out as quickly as possible, since many parade goers would typically begin arriving with their floats around 6:30a.m. to 7:00a.m.

“99.9% of the people that I have seen comments from on social media have been supportive of the decision because obviously there was concern,” said Carmon.

As far as the future of the parade, we asked Carmon if it will still take place before Christmas this year, and Carmon said, ”Absolutely, absolutely. Matter of fact- we’re talking sooner than later.”

This year parade organizers plan to have more floats to participate than they’ve ever had before, and say they still plan on hosting a Christmas event for community members to enjoy.

