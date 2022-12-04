Dry conditions tonight and Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, temperatures will dip down into the upper 20s with mostly clear skies. Sunday, it will be chilly but it will be dry! Expect a high in the mid-40s, with mostly cloudy skies. Starting Monday we get our next round of rain into the area.

Dry conditions throughout the remainder of the weekend. Rain is headed our way Monday! (WBKO)

Monday starts off dry with mostly cloudy skies and a calm breeze from the south. As the day continues, we see our first round of showers Monday afternoon. Temperatures are going to gradually increase into Thursday, seeing high temperatures this week in the 60s! Tuesday through Thursday are going to be wet days. Grab that rain jacket and umbrella, by the end of next week some areas could see up to 3 inches of rain.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold. High 45. Low 31. Winds E at 5 mph.

MONDAY: Afternoon showers likely. High 53. Low 49. Winds S at 9 mph.

TUESDAY: Showers and mild. High 62. Low 53. Winds S at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 61

Today’s Low: 28

Normal High: 53

Normal Low: 34

Record High: 78 (1982)

Record Low: -1 (1929)

Today’s Precip: 0.09

Monthly Precip: 0.17 (-0.06″)

Yearly Precip: 39.76″ (-6.46″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 14)

