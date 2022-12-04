Police arrest teen after he allegedly shot and killed another teen

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A juvenile was arrested following an assault investigation that led to a teen’s death.

Kentucky State Police say they were contacted by the Hodgenville Police Department Saturday Dec. 3 to help with an assault investigation near 116 E. Forest Ave.

Officials say a 17-year-old and 15-year-old, both males, got into a fight, leading to the 17-year-old being shot.

He was taken to the UofL Hospital, where he later died.

KSP charged the 15-year-old for the victim’s death, and he was taken to the Adair County Juvenile Detention center.

Further charges could be forthcoming, according to KSP, while they continue the investigation.

Due to both the suspect and the victim being minors, officials say they will not release their names.

