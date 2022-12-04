State Farm 4th Region Challenge
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Opening week for high school girls’ basketball concluded with ten teams from the area facing off in the State Farm 4th Region Challenge at Bowling Green High School.
Game One
Franklin-Simpson 33
Bowling Green 56
Game Two
Glasgow 47
Greenwood 50
Game Three
Russellville 45
Monroe County 63
Game Four
Clinton County 42
Todd County Central 54
Game Five
Barren County 45
Logan County 31
