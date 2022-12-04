State Farm 4th Region Challenge

State Farm 4th Region Challenge
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Opening week for high school girls’ basketball concluded with ten teams from the area facing off in the State Farm 4th Region Challenge at Bowling Green High School.

Game One

Franklin-Simpson 33

Bowling Green 56

Game Two

Glasgow 47

Greenwood 50

Game Three

Russellville 45

Monroe County 63

Game Four

Clinton County 42

Todd County Central 54

Game Five

Barren County 45

Logan County 31

