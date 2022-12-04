UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

A UPS driver making holiday deliveries was surprised by snacks left for him by the homeowners. (SOURCE: Toni Hillison Barnett)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE (CNN) – A UPS delivery driver’s reaction to seeing snacks on a customer’s doorstep has gone viral on social media.

Toni Hillison Barnett said she and her husband started leaving snacks for delivery drivers during the holidays three years ago.

Ever since the height of the pandemic, they have been more reliant on deliveries and wanted to show their appreciation.

A recent delivery driver expressed his gratitude in a moment caught on the couple’s doorbell camera. He can be seen walking up to the door with a package in hand, when he sees the snacks left out for him.

“Oh my God , you guys are the best, I gotta take a snapshot of this,” he can be heard saying in the video. “Oh, Capri Suns are my favorite, Yes!”

The same driver returns to the same house later, and mentions how he went viral for his first stop at the home.

“Thank you! Oh yes, no way, we’re back again with the Capri Sun,” he said. “I think this is where I went viral, isn’t it? You guys are awesome. Thank you. Dorito’s … Thank you, have a great day. Thank you for making me go viral.”

The snacks have become a tradition in their Louisville, Kentucky, neighborhood, and the homeowners hope more people will follow their example.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Bowling Green Christmas Parade, Mistletoe Market canceled due to potential threats
An organizer takes the microphone addressing the police presence in the city surrounding...
‘Justice for Emmett Till’ demonstration held in Bowling Green
Civil rights groups to protest in BG; last known location of Emmett Till’s accuser
UPDATE: Civil rights groups to protest at last known location of Emmett Till’s accuser in Bowling Green
Arrest
Police arrest teen after he allegedly shot and killed another teen
Laurel County Murder Suspect
Laurel County murder suspect found, charged with killing his brother

Latest News

BG Christmas Parade cancelled
BG Christmas Parade cancelled
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
'You guys are the best': UPS delivery driver's reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Laurel County Murder Suspect
Laurel County murder suspect found, charged with killing his brother
A fossil of an American lion was found in the Mississippi River.
Rare American lion fossil found in Mississippi River