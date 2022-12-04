WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky dies at 103

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - World War II veteran Henry C. Ledford died on Friday at 103-years-old.

Ledford was from Clay County. He was one of the oldest veterans in the state of Kentucky.

Ledford’s 411th Infantry Regiment freed prisoners from a concentration camp near Landsberg, Germany.

In a Facebook post, Honor Flight Kentucky said Ledford was a great Kentuckian.

Ledford participated in the 2019 Honor Flight, which takes Kentucky veterans to Washington D.C. to see their memorials.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.