Blood Assurance, partners hosts blood drives commemorating last year’s deadly tornado

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Blood Assurance and several community partners in Bowling Green are joining together to host multiple blood drives, commemorating last year’s deadly tornado.

“We welcomed hundreds of donors in the days following the tornado and lives were saved because of them,” said Jerry Antoine, regional director of operations for Blood Assurance. “A year later, we want to invite those donors back, along with many new ones, and remember a day that not only brought grief, but resilience to this tight-knit town.”

The Bowling Green Strong Community Blood Drives initiative will take place at various locations beginning Wednesday, Dec. 7 and conclude Friday, Dec. 16.

Dec. 12-14 @ TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital

Monday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesday: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Dec. 15 @ Greenwood Mall

12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Dec. 16 @ First Baptist Church

621 E. 12th Ave.

12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Donors can visit www.bloodassurance.org/bowlinggreenstrong, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777, to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will be accepted. Each individual who donates will receive a complimentary Bowling Green Strong t-shirt, while supplies last.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.