Bowling Green falls in 5A State Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples (12-4) fell to the Frederick Douglass Broncos 28-7 in the KHSAA 5A State Championship.

The game was all about defense, especially in the first half.

On the first drive, the Purples were close to getting into the endzone when sophomore quarterback Deuce Bailey launched one into the endzone but was tipped and then picked off by Ty Bryant of the Broncos.

The Broncos (15-0) got on the scoreboard first in the second quarter on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Cole Carpenter to Tylon Webb, to go up 7-0.

The Purples were able to answer with a touchdown pass from Bailey to Javen Huddleston to tie it up midway through the second.

Both teams traded interceptions to end the half as they went into the locker room notted at seven.

The second half was different.

The Broncos came out firing, getting down to the one yard line before Ty Bryant punched it in to take the lead back. The FD defense was able to stop Huddleston from exploding in the run offense and able to get pressure on Bailey when passing.

Halfway through the 4th quarter, near the endzone, Carpenter threw it up and it slipped through the hands of Grayson Newman and caught by Thomas Howard, putting Douglass up by two scores.

Near the end of the game Carpenter threw one more TD this time to Cameron Dunn, putting the exclamation point on the Broncos victory as they claimed their first state title in school history.

The Purples season ends at 12-4 as the State runner-ups.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.