Boyce community rings in holiday season with annual Christmas parade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Boyce Community Christmas Parade, an annual tradition for the past 13 years..

“There was a young lady by the name of Sandra Hughes that started this 13 years ago, and we just sort of laughed at her in the beginning,” said Mary Jo Hawks, the parade chairman, “She said it will succeed, and this is the 13th year. Sandra is gone now, but we will carry it on from now on in her name.”

A Christmas classic where anyone can join in, so long as they bring a toy to be given to Toys for Tots.

“We do this every year, they honor us by giving a toy if somebody wants to put a vehicle in the parade,” said Malcolm Cherry, American Legion Commandant, “We collect a lot of toys here, but all toys stay in Warren County.”

This year proved to be the parade’s biggest yet, with so many entries, Chairman Mary Jo Hawks could not keep track.

“We did not think it was going to ever end. We did not want it to end, but it was the most we have ever had,” said Hawks.

A time-honored tradition for all ages.

“Just seeing everybody go by, have a good time, and wishing each other Merry Christmas,” said Cherry. “It is just a fantastic deal. The children love it.”

It is a way to showcase the wonders of the Boyce Community.

“It is the greatest place in the world we live in. We love Boyce,” Hawks said, “we are all family, and if somebody wants to do something, we get it done.”

Those looking to donate to Toy for Tots, but were unable to attend the parade can do so at the Bowling Green Fire Department.

