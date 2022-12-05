Boyce community rings in holiday season with annual Christmas parade

Boyce community rings in holiday season with annual Christmas parade
Boyce community rings in holiday season with annual Christmas parade(WBKO)
By Sarah Walters
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Boyce Community Christmas Parade, an annual tradition for the past 13 years..

“There was a young lady by the name of Sandra Hughes that started this 13 years ago, and we just sort of laughed at her in the beginning,” said Mary Jo Hawks, the parade chairman, “She said it will succeed, and this is the 13th year. Sandra is gone now, but we will carry it on from now on in her name.”

A Christmas classic where anyone can join in, so long as they bring a toy to be given to Toys for Tots.

“We do this every year, they honor us by giving a toy if somebody wants to put a vehicle in the parade,” said Malcolm Cherry, American Legion Commandant, “We collect a lot of toys here, but all toys stay in Warren County.”

This year proved to be the parade’s biggest yet, with so many entries, Chairman Mary Jo Hawks could not keep track.

“We did not think it was going to ever end. We did not want it to end, but it was the most we have ever had,” said Hawks.

A time-honored tradition for all ages.

“Just seeing everybody go by, have a good time, and wishing each other Merry Christmas,” said Cherry. “It is just a fantastic deal. The children love it.”

It is a way to showcase the wonders of the Boyce Community.

“It is the greatest place in the world we live in. We love Boyce,” Hawks said, “we are all family, and if somebody wants to do something, we get it done.”

Those looking to donate to Toy for Tots, but were unable to attend the parade can do so at the Bowling Green Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Bowling Green Christmas Parade, Mistletoe Market canceled due to potential threats
An organizer takes the microphone addressing the police presence in the city surrounding...
‘Justice for Emmett Till’ demonstration held in Bowling Green
Civil rights groups to protest in BG; last known location of Emmett Till’s accuser
UPDATE: Civil rights groups to protest at last known location of Emmett Till’s accuser in Bowling Green
Arrest
Police arrest teen after he allegedly shot and killed another teen
Laurel County Murder Suspect
Laurel County murder suspect found, charged with killing his brother

Latest News

BG Christmas Parade cancelled
BG Christmas Parade cancelled
Laurel County Murder Suspect
Laurel County murder suspect found, charged with killing his brother
Jaycee’s Bowling Green Christmas Parade cancelled due to threat.
Bowling Green parade plans to reschedule after cancelling due to alleged shooting threat
Arrest
Police arrest teen after he allegedly shot and killed another teen