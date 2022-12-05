Cincinnati Football to Hire Louisville’s Scott Satterfield

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After four years as Louisville’s Head Football Coach, Scott Satterfield is leaving the state.

The University of Cincinnati is expected to hire Satterfield as their next football coach, according to ESPN College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel.

Satterfield has agreed to a six year deal to become the next coach at Cincinnati.

A formal statement is expected later Monday.

The Bearcats (6-3) will go head-to-head against the Cardinals (7-4) in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17.

