Damp and dreary for awhile!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Low clouds dominated our Monday along with patchy light rain and drizzle. This is just the start of a soggy scenario with more rain coming in the days ahead!

Unseasonably mild through mid-week

A warm front rides northward toward Kentucky late Monday night. It will stall over the region for several days. This will lead to periodic showers and thunderstorms through the end of the week. While it won’t be raining constantly, things will stay wet overall with mainly cloudy skies. Rainfall could be heavy at times. Anywhere from 2-4″ of rain is expected by week’s end. This will go a long way toward ending our long-standing drought!

Into the weekend, we look good for the second round of Christmas parades Saturday! In fact, the weekend looks mainly dry at this time. Highs drop out of the 60s into the more seasonable lower 50s with cooler overnight readings. We may see another system affect the area starting next Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Showers and possible t-storm. High 65. Low 56. Winds S at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely and possible t-storm. High 66. low 53. Winds W at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers likely, thunder possible. High 64. Low 49. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 50

Today’s Low: 28

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 33

Record High: 72 (1998)

Record Low: 6 (1871)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.17″ (-0.58″)

Yearly Precip: 39.76″ (-6.76″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 23)

