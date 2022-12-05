Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Aaron Brown

Aaron Brown, Director of the Men’s Addiction Recovery Center, is the Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero for December 2022
Hometown Hero of the Month - December 2022
By WBKO News Staff and William Battle
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Every day, we see people taking steps to pick up the pieces of their lives after addiction.

Compassionate drug and alcohol abuse counselors help people in recovery, following the path to a clean and sober living

Aaron Brown, Director of the Men’s Addiction Recovery Center, is one of those people who help get them on the right track, making him the Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month.

You can read more about Brown here.

