New tugboat launches for Turkey Neck Bend Ferry on Cumberland River in Monroe Co.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) efforts to upgrade ferry operations in Monroe County recently hit a milestone as one of those upgrades was completed.

This is something many area residents were looking forward to.

Brand new tugboats were commissioned for the ferry on KY 214 at Turkey Neck Bend. One of those boats launched into service on November 30.

The Turkey Neck Bend Ferry is the only State-owned and operated ferry.

The operation runs 24 hours a day at no extra cost to motorists. The ferry service connects two sections of KY 214 at the Cumberland River and leads to the scenic section of Turkey Neck Bend in southeastern Monroe County.

The ferry operations keep two tugboats onsite. One tugboat runs the barge and the other serves as a backup. The new tugboat replaced a tugboat that was built in 1989 and that boat was reconditioned in 2012. After more than 30 years of total service, the tugboat needed to be replaced. The second tugboat is currently being built and is expected to launch early next year.

The two tugboats represent an $835,943 investment in upgrades to the ferry operations. Grandview Welding & Equipment out of Tompkinsville was awarded the contract for the two tugboats.

There are eight KYTC ferry operators with three deckhands working swing schedules on nights, weekends, and holidays to keep the ferry operating for motorists to use. The ferry has a yearly operating budget of just more than a million dollars.

