BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BGMU Water Crews will have both lanes of Main Street closed between Center and College Streets from approximately 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. as crews repair a water main break.

“We hope to have this issue fixed and road open by 2 p.m. today,” according to a release.

