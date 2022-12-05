Rain is on the way!

A wet week ahead, grab that rain gear!
By Cassie Campbell
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday with kick off our next rain maker, bringing showers into the area in the afternoon, and a high temperature in the low-50s. Tuesday, showers become more widespread and there is a chance for thunderstorms into the evening.

A wet week ahead, grab that rain gear!
A wet week ahead, grab that rain gear!(WBKO)

Tuesday night into Wednesday, there will be a stationary front over parts of the southern Midwest. This is going to bring multiple rounds of showers and possible thunderstorms through the remainder of the week. Currently, Thursday is shaping up to be our wettest day. Temperatures all week will gradually incline into the mid-60s before our next cold front arrives Friday. Grab that rain gear this week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Afternoon showers likely. High 53. Low 49. Winds S at 9 mph.

TUESDAY: Showers and possible t-storm. High 65. Low 56. Winds S at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely and possible t-storm. High 66. low 53. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 43

Today’s Low: 30

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 33

Record High: 75 (1998)

Record Low: 4 (1976)

Today’s Precip: 0.00

Monthly Precip: 0.17 (-0.43″)

Yearly Precip: 39.76″ (-6.61″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 27)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Bowling Green Christmas Parade, Mistletoe Market canceled due to potential threats
An organizer takes the microphone addressing the police presence in the city surrounding...
‘Justice for Emmett Till’ demonstration held in Bowling Green
Civil rights groups to protest in BG; last known location of Emmett Till’s accuser
UPDATE: Civil rights groups to protest at last known location of Emmett Till’s accuser in Bowling Green
Arrest
Police arrest teen after he allegedly shot and killed another teen
Laurel County Murder Suspect
Laurel County murder suspect found, charged with killing his brother

Latest News

Dry conditions throughout the remainder of the weekend. Rain is headed our way Monday!
Dry conditions tonight and Sunday
Group gathers at the Justice Center in downtown Bowling Green for a 'Justice for Emmett Till'...
PHOTOS: Group gathers downtown for 'Justice for Emmett Till' protest at Justice Center
Gusty showers move through tonight!
Blustery, colder, but DRY for Christmas parades Saturday!
Gusty showers move through tonight
Blustery, colder, but DRY for Christmas parades this weekend!