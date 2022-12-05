Rain is on the way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday with kick off our next rain maker, bringing showers into the area in the afternoon, and a high temperature in the low-50s. Tuesday, showers become more widespread and there is a chance for thunderstorms into the evening.

A wet week ahead, grab that rain gear! (WBKO)

Tuesday night into Wednesday, there will be a stationary front over parts of the southern Midwest. This is going to bring multiple rounds of showers and possible thunderstorms through the remainder of the week. Currently, Thursday is shaping up to be our wettest day. Temperatures all week will gradually incline into the mid-60s before our next cold front arrives Friday. Grab that rain gear this week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Afternoon showers likely. High 53. Low 49. Winds S at 9 mph.

TUESDAY: Showers and possible t-storm. High 65. Low 56. Winds S at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely and possible t-storm. High 66. low 53. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 43

Today’s Low: 30

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 33

Record High: 75 (1998)

Record Low: 4 (1976)

Today’s Precip: 0.00

Monthly Precip: 0.17 (-0.43″)

Yearly Precip: 39.76″ (-6.61″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 27)

