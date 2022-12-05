Trump Organization tax fraud trial in jury’s hands

Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives to the...
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives to the courtroom in New York on Nov. 17.(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
By MICHAEL R. SISAK
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors started deliberating Monday in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial, weighing charges that former President Donald Trump’s company helped executives dodge personal income taxes on perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars.

The deliberations follow a monthlong trial that featured testimony from seven witnesses, including longtime Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg and Senior Vice President and Controller Jeffrey McConney. An outside accountant who spent years preparing tax returns for Trump and the company also testified.

Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to dodging taxes on $1.7 million in extras, testified that he and McConney conspired to hide extras from his income by deducting their cost from his pre-tax salary and issuing falsified W-2 forms.

Prosecutors charged the Trump Organization in the form of two subsidiaries, Trump Corporation and Trump Payroll Corporation.

Jurors must decide if Weisselberg was a “high managerial agent” acting on the company’s behalf, as prosecutors allege, or if he was acting in his own interest, as Trump Organization lawyers contend. They must also determine if he intended to benefit the company’s bottom line, not just his own.

Weisselberg testified against the company in exchange for a promised five-month jail sentence. Other executives were also accused of avoiding taxes on company perks, but no one else was charged.

Trump Organization lawyers argue Weisselberg acted on his own, without Trump or the Trump family’s knowledge. The company denies wrongdoing.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass attempted to refute that claim during his closing argument last week, showing jurors a lease Trump signed for Weisselberg’s company-paid apartment and a memo Trump initialed authorizing a pay cut for another executive who got perks.

Trump is not charged. The Trump Organization case is the only trial to arise from the Manhattan district attorney’s office’s three-year investigation of Trump and his business practices.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An organizer takes the microphone addressing the police presence in the city surrounding...
‘Justice for Emmett Till’ demonstration held in Bowling Green
Arrest
Police arrest teen after he allegedly shot and killed another teen
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
Police respond.
Bowling Green Christmas Parade, Mistletoe Market canceled due to potential threats
Authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her...
Woman arrested for switching off hospital roommate’s ventilator - twice

Latest News

Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
Sheriff: Deputy kills deputy in accidental shooting
Justice Sonia Sotomayor questions the attorney for the Colorado web designer at the heart of...
Audio - Sotomayor asks questions about web designer objecting to gay marriage
A camera on the tip of one of Orion’s solar arrays captured Earth when the spacecraft was...
NASA capsule flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home
Mike Cameron, assistant town manager and fire chief in Southern Pines, North Carolina,...
Power outage has increased medical calls, car crashes, official says