A wet week!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a quiet morning for us this Monday! Frost is being seen for many of us this morning, so prepare for that if you still have to commute today.

Widespread scattered showers are expected through the day today, with most of them occurring this afternoon and evening. Though it won’t be an all out washout, you’ll definitely need to hold on to the rain gear for the rest of the week. There will be a stationary front over parts of the southern Midwest Tuesday night into Wednesday. This is going to bring multiple rounds of showers and possible thunderstorms through the remainder of the week. Currently, Thursday is shaping up to be our wettest day. Temperatures all week will gradually incline into the mid-60s before our next cold front arrives Friday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Afternoon showers likely. High 53. Low 49. Winds S at 9 mph.

TUESDAY: Showers and possible t-storm. High 65. Low 56. Winds S at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely and possible t-storm. High 66. low 53. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 54

Normal Low: 34

Record High Today: 76 (2006)

Record Low Today: 4 (1929)

Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.

Sunset: 4:40 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.99 (-0.75″)

So Far This Year: 39.54″ (-6.08″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

