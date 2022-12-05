WKU draws the New Orleans Bowl against South Alabama

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was announced Sunday afternoon that WKU football will be playing in the 2022 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

This is WKU’s ninth bowl game in the past 11 seasons, only missing the postseason in 2013 and 2018. It’s the fourth consecutive bowl game the Hilltoppers will have played in under four years with Head Coach Tyson Helton at the helm of the program.

The Tops will face South Alabama (10-2) who only lost to UCLA and Troy. Western Kentucky and South Alabama have only met one time, with the Jaguars claiming victory in 2013 when they hosted the Hilltoppers in Mobile, Ala.

The Tops are 14-8 against the current members of the Sun Belt Conference since joining Conference USA in 2014.

WKU finished the 2022 regular season with an overall record of 8-5 and 6-2 mark in conference play. Due to a 13-game schedule because of the team’s trip to Hawaii early in the year, the Hilltoppers needed to win seven games to become bowl eligible instead of the regularly required six wins.

WKU earned that seventh victory in its home finale against Rice with a 45-10 victory. The Tops then ended the season by going on the road to defeat Florida Atlantic, 32-31 in overtime. WKU’s last bowl game appearance came a season ago when the Tops defeated App State in the 2021 Boca Raton Bowl, 59-38.

The New Orleans Bowl will be played on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the Caesars Supderdome, home of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. CT. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

