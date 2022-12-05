WKU Quarterback enters the Transfer Portal

WKU quarterback Austin Reed
WKU quarterback Austin Reed(Lauren Floyd)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was announced on Twitter by Andy Staples of The Athletic, that WKU quarterback Austin Reed will be entering the transfer portal.

Reed has thrown for 4,249 yards and 36 touchdowns while rushing for an additional eight scores. He finished the regular season second in the nation in passing yards, and third in the country in passing touchdowns. 

Reed has led the Hilltoppers team to an 8-5 record, on its way to facing South Alabama in the New Orleans Bowl.

This isn’t new for WKU as players in the past like Mitchell Tinsley and Noah Whittington transferred to Penn State and Oregon, respectively. And even coaches like Zach Kittley came to the hill then left for Texas Tech.

WKU will be in search of its quarterback for next season.

