Adairville students create emotional support circle for peers

2 students, Kalani Bailey and Kailynn Adler, in Adairville elementary school, create an emotional support group for peers as their passion project for school.
By William Battle
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - To raise awareness of self-care and mental well-being, two seventh-grade students at Adairville Elementary have started and run an emotional support circle for their peers.

Kalani Bailey and Kailynn Adler started the group last year as a Social Studies “Passion Project” dedicated to improving the school.

With the help of staff and school administration, the students set up meetings for other Adairville students to learn about mental health and coping skills.

Adler and Bailey moderate the groups and use visual aids to help others learn and share through difficult times in their lives.

Alaina Hallums, a School-based therapist, monitors and assists the girls with their peer support sessions.

“A lot of people in middle school have mental health issues and we wanted to help them learn the importance of and how to deal with it,” said Adler.

Membership became so large that two separate groups had to be made to accommodate the demand.

The group requires that each student attending the circles sign a contract maintaining privacy of what is said during the sessions.

Both students say that it is easier for the attendees to speak with each other than it is for them to speak with adults.

When the girls move on to high school, they hope that the emotional support circle continues in the school without them and remains to be student-led.

“We hope that more kids take over,” said Bailey “We might have an adult watching us, but the adults don’t run it, we do.”

