BGPD arrest man over threatening social media post towards them, Judge Geoghan and more.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man is arrested after threatening a Bowling Green police, a judge and an attorney on Instagram.

Bowling Green Police Department say they received an Instagram post Dec. 5 from a man threatening Judge Kim Geohegan, Assistant County Attorney Jamie Meredith, and the BGPD.

Police identified Douglas McNeese, of Bowling Green, made contact with him at his residence and took him into custody.

McNeese is charged with Intimidating a Participant in the Legal Process, two counts of Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree, and two counts of Failure to Appear.

McNeese is currently in the Warren County Regional Jail.

