BGPD arrest man over threatening social media post towards them, Judge Geoghan and more.

Douglas McNeese was arrested after threatening social media post
Douglas McNeese was arrested after threatening social media post(Bowling Green Police Department)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man is arrested after threatening a Bowling Green police, a judge and an attorney on Instagram.

Bowling Green Police Department say they received an Instagram post Dec. 5 from a man threatening Judge Kim Geohegan, Assistant County Attorney Jamie Meredith, and the BGPD.

Police identified Douglas McNeese, of Bowling Green, made contact with him at his residence and took him into custody.

McNeese is charged with Intimidating a Participant in the Legal Process, two counts of Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree, and two counts of Failure to Appear.

McNeese is currently in the Warren County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An organizer takes the microphone addressing the police presence in the city surrounding...
‘Justice for Emmett Till’ demonstration held in Bowling Green
Arrest
Police arrest teen after he allegedly shot and killed another teen
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
Police respond.
Bowling Green Christmas Parade, Mistletoe Market canceled due to potential threats
Kody Castleberry
Franklin man arrested in hit and run investigation

Latest News

Kalani Bailey and Kailynn Adler from Adairville Elementary have started an emotional support...
Adairville students create emotional support circle for peers
Police: Till protest peaceful, shooting threat under investigation
Police: Till protest peaceful, shooting threat under investigation
The nearly $6 billion Ford and SK innovation are putting toward it is the largest economic...
Construction continues on new battery park plant in Hardin County
Warren County Sheriff's Office also released audio of the threat to shoot anyone protesting at...
Bowling Green police continue investigation into shooting threat against protesters