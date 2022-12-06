Bowling Green man charged with rape, assault and animal cruelty

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been charged after an assault and rape investigation.

Kaleb Rose, 31, was charged with first and fourth-degree assault, two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree strangulation, second-degree cruelty to animals and tampering with physical evidence.

Bowling Green Police said a victim came to the station to report an Emergency Protection Order violation and said they had recently ended a relationship with Rose.

The victim claimed that Rose raped them recently, and also told police that Rose beat their dog to the point that it had “bloody eyes” for several days and also limped for many days as well.

The victim told police they tried to stop Rose from hurting the dog, but he tossed the victim into the kitchen table, and was recorded saying “I hit your doge because he was barking. I’m allowed to do that.”

Police also said that during the interview with the victim, they found information about the 2020 shooting of Troy Armentrout, who was injured but survived the shooting. Comment has been returned about the information police received about the shooting.

Rose is currently being held at the Warren County Detention Center on no bond.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.