Bowling Green man wins $70K playing Kentucky 5

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has won $70,000 after playing the Kentucky 5 an hour before his birthday.

“It’s the best birthday gift,” he said.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers needed to win the game’s jackpot for the December 2nd drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased Friday from BP Fastrac on Nashville Road in Bowling Green for the drawing later that night.

The man told lottery officials it was the first Kentucky 5 ticket he had bought since the game was introduced last month.

“My son had told me about it, so I decided to get a ticket,” he said.

He purchased three sets of numbers and chose to pick his own numbers consisting of birthdays, one of which was the number 3 for his birthday.

“My son woke me up and said, ‘You need to get up.’ He told me I had won but I thought it was a dream and went back to sleep,” he said.

The next morning, his son took the ticket to a store to check it to make sure it was a winner.

“He came home and told me I had won seventy thousand dollars,” he said. “It was exciting. What a birthday.”

The Warren County man wished to remain anonymous, and drove to lottery headquarters earlier Tuesday walking away with a check for $49,700, after taxes. He told officials he doesn’t have plans for the money and will put it in the bank.

BP Fastrac will receive a $700 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

This is the second time the Kentucky 5 jackpot has been won since tickets for the game went on sale Nov. 20.

Kentucky 5 is drawn daily, played exclusively in Kentucky and is now available to play online.

The jackpot starts at $40,000 and rolls a minimum of $5,000 each day until the jackpot is won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1: 575,757.

