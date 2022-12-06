BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A dense fog advisory is up for those in McLean, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Christian, and Todd counties until 9am CST. We’ll also be cloudy and rainy at times for the morning and afternoon.

Cloudy and rainy at times for Tuesday!

Expect periodic showers and thunderstorms through the end of the week. While it won’t be raining constantly, things will stay wet overall with mainly cloudy skies. Rainfall could be heavy at times. Anywhere from 2-4″ of rain is expected by week’s end. This will go a long way toward ending our long-standing drought!

Into the weekend, we look good for the second round of Christmas parades Saturday! In fact, the weekend looks mainly dry at this time. Highs drop out of the 60s into the more seasonable lower 50s with cooler overnight readings. We may see another system affect the area starting next Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Showers and possible t-storm. High 67. Low 60. Winds S at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely and possible t-storm. High 66. low 53. Winds W at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers likely, thunder possible. High 64. Low 52. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 33

Record High Today: 75 (1998)

Record Low Today: 6 (1886)

Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: T”

So Far This Month: 0.17 (-0.58″)

So Far This Year: 39.76″ (-6.76″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

